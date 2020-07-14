Soulard mainstay Hammerstone's pleads with its patrons to wear masks

Soulard mainstay Hammerstone’s (2028 S. 9th St.) is pleading with its patrons to please where in mask when visiting the popular pub.
In an impassioned post on its Facebook page, a message from the club said “This post about the health and safety of our employees, as well as our guests.
"The city has mandated the usage of face coverings to prevent the spread of corona virus. We are a small family-owned and operated business that employs 35 people. Of those people, we employ 2 cancer survivors, 2 diabetics, several asthmatics, and multiple employees diagnosed with anxiety disorders, not to mention the fact that Denny Hammerstone is 72 years old. The 'mask thing' is not a political issue, and it is not a political stance by any means. We are trying to keep our employees as safe as possible in a high risk environment. Confrontation regarding our own health and safety is not something in which any of us wish to engage."
The message continued: "We're doing the best that we can to stay safe so we can remain open and if we do get shut down for a second time, that federal stimulus payment that employees were getting while we were closed will not be there. Some of the band members, who are thankful to be back on our stage, were not eligible for any assistance, which means they will be cut off from their source of income.
Please, wear a mask and try to observe social distancing guidelines when you visit our business, or go to any public place. Don't do it for yourself, do it for others."
Get more information at hammerstones.net.
