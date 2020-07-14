Soulard mainstay Hammerstone's pleads with its patrons to wear masks

Soulard mainstay Hammerstone’s (2028 S. 9th St.) is pleading with its patrons to please where in mask when visiting the popular pub.

In an impassioned post on its Facebook page, a message from the club said “This post about the health and safety of our employees, as well as our guests.

"The city has mandated the usage of face coverings to prevent the spread of corona virus. We are a small family-owned and operated business that employs 35 people. Of those people, we employ 2 cancer survivors, 2 diabetics, several asthmatics, and multiple employees diagnosed with anxiety disorders, not to mention the fact that Denny Hammerstone is 72 years old. The 'mask thing' is not a political issue, and it is not a political stance by any means. We are trying to keep our employees as safe as possible in a high risk environment. Confrontation regarding our own health and safety is not something in which any of us wish to engage."