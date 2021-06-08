 Skip to main content
Soulfly booked at midtown concert venue Red Flag
Soulfly comes to Red Flag in midtown at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Also on the bill are Niviane, As Earth Shatters, and Brave New World.

Tickets are $20-$22 at etix.com.

Get more information on Red Flag at redflagstl.com or by clicking here.

 

 

