Squeeze lands a date at the Pageant

Squeeze’s “The Nomadband Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show on Aug. 27. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
