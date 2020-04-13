St. Charles cancels its July 4 and Riverfest celebrations

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s events and festivities. Planning for these events would be happening right now, and it’s just too difficult to make commitments without knowing what this summer will bring. We understand that this is a wonderful time for our community each year to get together to celebrate, but we have to look out for the best interest of everyone in our City. We look forward to the celebration next year.”