You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Charles cancels July 4 and Riverfest celebrations
0 comments

St. Charles cancels July 4 and Riverfest celebrations

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
St. Charles Jaycees Riverfest Parade rolls through Frenchtown

Parade watchers leap for tiny beach balls during the St. Charles Jaycees Riverfest Parade, as it makes its way through Frenchtown on N. Second Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles’ Fourth of July Parade and Riverfest celebration have been canceled over coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Riverfest had been set for July 3-4 on the St. Charles riverfront. The parade was set for July 4.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s events and festivities. Planning for these events would be happening right now, and it’s just too difficult to make commitments without knowing what this summer will bring. We understand that this is a wonderful time for our community each year to get together to celebrate, but we have to look out for the best interest of everyone in our City. We look forward to the celebration next year.”

Fair St. Louis and America's Birthday Parade were previously canceled.

• What to do — or not to do — to wear a face mask properly

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• These library locations are offering free meals for children

• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports