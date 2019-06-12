St. Louis band Foxing has its own NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and we couldn’t be happier for one of our unheralded favorites.
The 12-minute concert just dropped today at npr.org and includes three songs; “Slapstick,” “Nearer My God” and “Grand Paradise,” all taken from the latest Foxing album, “Nearer My God.”
The full Foxing lineup for the Tiny Desk show are Conor Murphy (lead vocals, guitar), Jon Hellwig (drums), Ricky Sampson (guitar, bass), Eric Hudson (keys, vocals), Brett Torrence (bass), Caeleigh Featherstone (vocals, keys), Gabriel Valle (violin), Nathan Sander (viola) and Jordan Pettay (alto saxophone).