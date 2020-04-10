St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock has died, family confirms

St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock has died, a family member confirms. He was 88 years old. His cause of death is not yet known, though he had been ailing.

Brock, considered a major influence to many St. Louis blues players, performed at the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede’s Landing as recently as 2019. He also performed at his 87th birthday party in 2019 at the Ambassador.

Immediately upon learning of his death Friday morning, blues artist Marquise Knox went live with a tribute to Brock.

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch in 2017, he explained where he’s coming from when it comes to the blues. “I’m laying down the blues the way it’s supposed to be played — the depth of the blues. I’m not putting rock ’n’ roll with the blues. I’m just playing it the way it’s supposed to be played...I play in some of the style of Muddy Waters and B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf. I was trained to play the blues back in those days, and I’m still doing the same thing.”

Throughout his career, Brock has either crossed paths with or worked with the likes of Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Albert King and Little Milton.

He’s also known for his band the Houserockers, and late the New Houserockers.