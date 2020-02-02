St. Louis dancer Jamal Green sharing a bit of Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl shine

Look out for St. Louis dancer Jamal Green once Jennifer Lopez hits the stage during the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIV game later Sunday. Green revealed the gig on his Facebook page, and posted a pic with Lopez and the other dancers.

He says he has been rehearsing with Lopez for the last two months, and naturally calls this the biggest gig of his young career.

Green dedicates his performance to his mother Kathleen Mastin, who will be watching from St. Louis.

Green previously danced with Nicki Minaj on tour and in her videos and award show performances. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

The game airs on Fox with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



