St. Louis Funny Bone finds a second home at Streets of St. Charles
St. Louis Funny Bone finds a second home at Streets of St. Charles

Streets of St. Charles

The Funny Bone will relocate to a Beale Street space between Arch Apparel and Prasino at Streets of St. Charles. 

 Courtesy of Google Maps

Streets of St. Charles has a new tenant coming in the fall and it’s totally a laughing matter. St. Louis Funny Bone will join Streets of St. Louis, located on Beale Street between Prasino and Arch Apparel.

The news was announced today by Cullinan Properties, Ltd.

The Westport Plaza location will operate as usual.

Funny Bone owner Jerry Kubach said the fun atmosphere of Streets of St. Charles led to his making space for St. Louis Funny Bone. “We will strive to bring the best up and coming talent along with familiar high-profile comics that the crowds love. Stay tuned for the list of comics that will be performing in the fall,” stated Kubach.

Adds Patricia Kueneke, senior leasing representative with Cullinan Properties, says: “We are excited to expand the entertainment options at Streets of St. Charles with Funny Bone Comedy Club, which greatly complements the wide array of shopping and dining options. Patrons will now be able to do some shopping, grab dinner and catch a show, all in one convenient, exciting location.”

Click here for more information on Streets of St. Charles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rebranded Takashima Record Bar debuts under new ownership

