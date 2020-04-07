You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis' Jeremiah Johnson has the No. 1 album on Billboard's blues chart
Jeremiah Johnson

 Photo by Angela Renee Girardier

Update: Jeremiah Johnson's new album "Heaven's to Betsy" is the No. 1 album on Billboard's Blues Album chart. Johnson says he never saw it coming with all that's happening in the world, and he nearly fell out of his chair.

Original post: Jeremiah Johnson's new album "Heaven's to Betsy" is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on Billboard magazine's Blues Albums chart. It's his fourth album to hit top ten of the chart, and his highest placing on the chart.

Click here to read more about Johnson and his new music.

