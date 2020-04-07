St. Louis' Jeremiah Johnson has the No. 1 album on Billboard's blues chart

Update: Jeremiah Johnson's new album "Heaven's to Betsy" is the No. 1 album on Billboard's Blues Album chart. Johnson says he never saw it coming with all that's happening in the world, and he nearly fell out of his chair.
Original post: Jeremiah Johnson's new album "Heaven's to Betsy" is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on Billboard magazine's Blues Albums chart. It's his fourth album to hit top ten of the chart, and his highest placing on the chart.
