St. Louis' Jeremiah Johnson's new album is a hit on Billboard's Blues Albums chart
St. Louis' Jeremiah Johnson's new album is a hit on Billboard's Blues Albums chart

Jeremiah Johnson

 Photo by Angela Renee Girardier

Jeremiah Johnson's new album "Heaven's to Betsy" is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on Billboard magazine's Blues Albums chart. It's his fourth album to hit top ten of the chart, and his highest placing on the chart.

Click here to read more about Johnson and his new music.

Sports