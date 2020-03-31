St. Louis Music Park's opening concert with Kesha and Big Freedia is postponed

St. Louis Music Park's grand opening concert with Kesha and Big Freedia scheduled for May 25 has been postponed. Kesha announced via social media she is postponing her "The High Road Tour" that also features Big Freedia. The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kesha asks fans to hold onto tickets as new dates will be announced.

She wrote: "Animals, I have to accept the current situation and postpone my High Road tour. I’m sorry I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new shows and keep an eye on www.bitchimblessed.com for more information on the new dates, to be announced soon.

Y’all know that my live show is my absolute favorite part of making music, creating wild, beautiful memories and singing, dancing, crying and losing my mind onstage with all of u. I’m sad that I wont see you as soon as I had hoped, but it's more important that we all keep each other safe. I love u all and hope u all stay healthy and well. In the meantime I’ll share as many happy stupid pictures and videos that will hopefully be mildly entertaining."