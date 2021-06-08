 Skip to main content
St. Louis native Mike Zito nabs Blues Music Awards for Chuck Berry tribute album
A big congratulations goes out to blues rocker Mike Zito. The St. Louis native just nabbed a pair of trophies at the Blues Foundation’s 2021 42nd Blues Music Awards for Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album for his “Rock ’N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” album.

The awards were broadcast virtually.

The album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues Album Chart and is on Ruf Records.

“Rock ’N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” features contributions from Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Robbin Ford, Eric Gales, Richard Fortus, Jeremiah Johnson, Charles Berry III and several others.

Here’s the full list of Blues Music Awards winners.

