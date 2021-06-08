St. Louis native Mike Zito nabs Blues Music Awards for Chuck Berry tribute album

A big congratulations goes out to blues rocker Mike Zito. The St. Louis native just nabbed a pair of trophies at the Blues Foundation’s 2021 42nd Blues Music Awards for Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album for his “Rock ’N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” album.
The awards were broadcast virtually.
The album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues Album Chart and is on Ruf Records.
“Rock ’N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” features contributions from Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Robbin Ford, Eric Gales, Richard Fortus, Jeremiah Johnson, Charles Berry III and several others.