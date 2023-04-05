The final night of the Battle Round on TV’s “The Voice” wasn’t much of a fight for St. Louis singer Neil Salsich, a part of coach Blake Shelton’s team.

Salsich’s Battle partner Alex Whalen dropped out of the competition for personal reasons, which automatically advanced Salsich on the upcoming Knockout Rounds.

Still, the show let Salsich perform what would have been his Battle Round performance, a rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” which was shown in part.

After the performance, Shelton joked if Salsich “lost” this battle, it’d be the worst fail in history, an Adam Levine-level fail, referring to his former fellow coach who served as a playful foe to the country music superstar.

Shelton said Salsich’s performance was completely comfortable and that he nailed it. He predicted America will fall in love with Salsich. That’ll come in handy when it’s time for viewers to vote during the live rounds later.

Shelton is in his final season on the show.

New coach Niall Horan said the fact Salsich has performed both Gaye and Hank Williams songs is exciting.

The Knockout Rounds begin April 10.