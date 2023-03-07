“The Voice” kicked off its 23rd season Monday night on NBC with a big St. Louis bang, opening the show with singer Neil Salsich up first in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

Salsich, of St. Louis band the Mighty Pines, opened the two-hour show’s blind auditions rounds singing music great Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues,” and the coaches wasted no time spinning their chairs around in approval, each wanting Salsich for their team. Their moves signaled the first four-chair turn of the new season.

Shelton, in his final season on the show, was first to spin around for Salsich after just a few lines of the classic country song, followed by Clarkson, then Chance the Rapper, and finally Horan.

But Shelton used his “block” on Clarkson, taking her out of the running for adding Salsich to her team.

Still, she spoke first, congratulating him on his cool, old-school country vibe, incredible falsetto, and throaty raspiness.

Outgoing country superstar Shelton said: “I’d be honored to have you on the last Team Blake."

Chance the Rapper said while he wasn’t familiar with country music, he knew he liked the texture of Salsich’s voice and his range. “This could be interesting. This is TV. Anything can happen. Why not a rapper and a country singer together? I’d be really cool if I stole a country singer off of Blake.” He also called Salsich the definition of cool, and since he’s cool too, they can make it happen.

Horan compared Salsich’s voice to that of a seasoned veteran but didn’t say much else to sell Salsich on choosing him as his coach.

Despite proclaiming “this is a very tough choice,” Salsich looked to easily make his choice.

“At this moment I would like to select Blake as my coach.”

And with that, the first team of season 23 of "The Voice" began taking shape.

“Neil’s a really great singer. It’s exciting to have an artist who can do all different kinds of genres. It’s going to be a blast to have him on my team for the last time. This is my last season, and I’m going out with a bang," Shelton added.

Salsich identified himself as a blues, folk, and rock 'n' roll singer but said country music was just one of the musical wells he drinks from.

It’s clear Salsich is one of the season's early frontrunners.

“The Voice” returns with more blind auditions at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.

