St. Louis singer Neil Salsich has come to the end of the road on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Monday night’s episode saw Salsich eliminated during the second night of the show’s playoffs, robbing him of the chance to advance to the live semifinals.

Salsich, a member of coach Kelly Clarkson’s team, was one of five singers left on her team vying for only two open slots. After the five singers performed, Clarkson advanced D. Smooth and Holly Brand.

Salsich’s elimination came after his strongest performance on the show, his rendition of John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me,” performed with a trio of backing singers. He chose the song because of its heaviness in a beautiful way.

After the performance, Clarkson, who stole Salsich from competing coach Blake Shelton earlier in the season, said she really sees who Salsich is when he takes the stage, and that the stage is like home for him, where he finds purpose and passion.

All the competing coaches raved over Salsich after his song. Shelton said, “All you ever do is come out there and be great every time.” He called Salsich the most consistent performer on the show and told him he was still rooting for him.

Shelton advised Clarkson to put him through to the semifinals, though she obviously had something different in mind.

Judge Niall Horan said Salsich’s runs were amazing and Clarkson would have a difficult decision to make, while Chance the Rapper said Salsich could take it all.

During the segment, Salsich says he felt at home on Clarkson’s team.

Clarkson described him as, “My pro. It seems like he’s been doing it forever. His voice is incredible.” She also said he’s the reason “The Voice” exists, to find special voices like his.

Clarkson’s notes to Salsich during rehearsals of the song were that she could see him thinking about where he’s going next in the song and he needed to not think about it and just sing as if he was in his home doing so.

“If you get out of the way, out of your head, it’s going to be the most incredible performance,” Clarkson said.

Salsich commented on his chasing this dream for a decade and the sacrifices involved, and that it was all worth it for the opportunity on “The Voice.”

The show marked the last taped edition of “The Voice” with Shelton, who is in his final season on the show.

“The Voice” returns Monday on NBC for the live semifinals.

