St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee is unexpectedly trending on Twitter and all is well

It has to be great to trend on Twitter when you least expect it, and you’re not even dead. That’s the case with St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee of St. Lunatics; he has been trending all day on Twitter. It turns out the reason behind his trending is simply about appreciating the sometimes overlooked St. Louis hip-hop legend.
In response to it all, Lee tweeted: “Yall dope. At a time wen all humans could use a lil love. N Yall threw it my way. Well right back to ya. Sheesh yall dont know what this human been going thru but Im actually in a great space at dis quarintined moment.”
Yall dope. At a time wen all humans could use a lil love. N Yall threw it my way. Well right back to ya. Sheesh yall dont know what this human been going thru but Im actually in a great space at dis quarintined moment. Appreciate ya. #2ndtimearound docu/film/album— MURPHY LEE (@murphylee) March 29, 2020
Meek Mill and XXL magazine weighed in too.
The year is 2020 and Murphy Lee is trending because people are finally giving him his flowers pic.twitter.com/ymBCiyWa7m— XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 29, 2020
Yeah he was super nice! https://t.co/EywAUpiQkq— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 29, 2020
In that spirit, here are some of the Grammy winner’s favorite moments on video:
And here's as 2019 special BET did on Lee for its "Finding" mini documentary series.
And to wrap it all up, a brand new song...
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!