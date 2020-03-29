St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee is unexpectedly trending on Twitter and all is well

It has to be great to trend on Twitter when you least expect it, and you’re not even dead. That’s the case with St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee of St. Lunatics; he has been trending all day on Twitter. It turns out the reason behind his trending is simply about appreciating the sometimes overlooked St. Louis hip-hop legend.

In response to it all, Lee tweeted: “Yall dope. At a time wen all humans could use a lil love. N Yall threw it my way. Well right back to ya. Sheesh yall dont know what this human been going thru but Im actually in a great space at dis quarintined moment.”

Meek Mill and XXL magazine weighed in too.

In that spirit, here are some of the Grammy winner’s favorite moments on video:

And here's as 2019 special BET did on Lee for its "Finding" mini documentary series.

And to wrap it all up, a brand new song...

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.