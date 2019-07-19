Hip-hop magazine XXL has named its “11 Hip-Hop One Hit Wonders Who Aren’t Really One-Hit Wonders,” a list you knew would make mention of a St. Louis name. In fact, the list includes two St. Louis artists -- Jibbs and J-Kwon.
Of “Tipsy” rapper J-Kwon, the magazine wrote:
“Soaring to stardom without fear of its inevitable hangover, St. Louis’s own J-Kwon had us all two-stepping to 'Tipsy' in the early ringtone rap era. Although he’d fail to find a beat nearly addictive as the one that shot him to No. 2 in the U.S., J-Kwon did manage to splash the R&B charts with the title track of his debut LP, 'Hood Hop' (for the block), as well as 'You & Me' (for the ladies). Five years later, he would attempt a comeback with the forgettable 'Hood Hop 2' (and 'Hood Hop 2.5'!) J-Kwon was last seen firing off a diss record to Pusha-T and Odd Future (2013’s 'Pushing the Odds')."
Then there’s Jibbs:
"Aping the children’s jingle 'Do Your Ears Hang Low?' for the bling-obsessed, Jibbs created 'Does Your Chain Hang Low?' and saw it gleam at No. 7 on Billboard in 2006. The St. Louis act followed with another Da Beatstaz production, 'King Kong, which features Chamillionaire. It peaked at No. 54 on the Hot 100 and 32 on the Hot R&B/HipHop charts. 'King Kong' refers to the monstrous bass that pumps out car-trunk sound systems installed by Houston’s King Kong Electronics. Follow-up singles, 'Go Too Far and 'Smile,' failed to gain traction, and the former Interscope star has been left to compete on the crowded mixtape circuit.
Also on the list are Cali Swag District, Craig Mack, Desiigner, Lil Mama, Luniz, Mims, Nonchalant, Queen Pen and Young Dro.