When "The Voice" returns, St. Louis viewers will see a familiar face. Neil Salsich, frontman for the Mighty Pines, will compete on the show.

The singing competition begins its 23rd season with episodes at 7 p.m. March 6 and 8 p.m. March 7 on NBC.

Salsich revealed the news on his social media pages, sharing clips from the show's trailer showing portions of the Blind Auditions (aka the chair-spinning rounds).

This season is the last for country superstar Blake Shelton as a judge, who has decided to leave the show. Kelly Clarkson returns, and Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join the judging panel.

In the trailer, Chance the Rapper calls Salsich "cool" and says they should make something happen together. Chance the Rapper compliments the texture, tone and range of Salsich's voice and asks: Why not a country singer and a rapper?

This could all be a bit of a fake-out. It would be surprising if Salsich doesn’t land on Shelton’s team; the country star does well with singers like him.

Before “The Voice” returns, Salsich and St. Louis singer Beth Bombara will perform at 7 p.m. March 5 at Blue Strawberry. Tickets are available at bluestrawberrystl.com.

In 2018, St. Louis singer Kennedy Holmes made it all the way to the finals of “The Voice,” an all-time best for a singer from the area.

Other singers from St. Louis who have appeared on the show are Joanna Serenko, Lisa Ramey, Caroline Glaser, and Tish Period (formerly Tish Haynes Keys).

At Home with Neil Salsich