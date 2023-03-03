When "The Voice" returns, St. Louis viewers will see a familiar face. Neil Salsich, frontman for the Mighty Pines, will compete on the show.
The singing competition begins its 23rd season with episodes at 7 p.m. March 6 and 8 p.m. March 7 on NBC.
Salsich revealed the news on his social media pages, sharing clips from the show's trailer showing portions of the Blind Auditions (aka the chair-spinning rounds).
This season is the last for country superstar Blake Shelton as a judge, who has decided to leave the show. Kelly Clarkson returns, and Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join the judging panel.
In the trailer, Chance the Rapper calls Salsich "cool" and says they should make something happen together. Chance the Rapper compliments the texture, tone and range of Salsich's voice and asks: Why not a country singer and a rapper?
This could all be a bit of a fake-out. It would be surprising if Salsich doesn’t land on Shelton’s team; the country star does well with singers like him.
Before “The Voice” returns, Salsich and St. Louis singer Beth Bombara will perform at 7 p.m. March 5 at Blue Strawberry. Tickets are available at
bluestrawberrystl.com.
In 2018, St. Louis singer
Kennedy Holmes made it all the way to the finals of “The Voice,” an all-time best for a singer from the area.
Other singers from St. Louis who have appeared on the show are
Joanna Serenko, Lisa Ramey, Caroline Glaser, and Tish Period (formerly Tish Haynes Keys).
At Home with Neil Salsich
Neil Salsich poses for a portrait inside his home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
The home's developer, Rubicon Corporation, carefully re-created the home's original staircase with great attention to detail including the acorn finials and carved spindles. The inlay tall cabinet from Bali was handed down from a former roommate, and the small lamp that sits on top belonged to Salsich's great grandmother.
Jordan Opp
Salsich was gifted this wood cabinet with built-in mirror by his mom's boyfriend who moved from Indiana. A crystal doorknob from his childhood home in Shaw mounted on a piece of wood hangs on the wall next to the front door.
Jordan Opp
Posters depicting Cherokee Street and Broadway Oyster Bar are hung in a hallway inside Neil Salsich's home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
The cozy, light-filled living room is Salsich's favorite place to hang out, read, listen to his vast record collection and work on his music. The carved wood coffee table belonged to his grandfather, who purchased it in Haiti while in the Air Force.
Jordan Opp
One of Salsich's most prized possessions is this framed 1879 map of the city of St. Louis that his parents randomly found in an antique shop in Mystic, Connecticut, in the 1980s.
Jordan Opp
Most of the furnishings in Salsich's home were passed down from family or came from his childhood home, such as the rug in the dining room and the 1960s piano his mother grew up playing that he is now teaching himself to play.
Jordan Opp
A piano sits in the hallway between the living room and the dining room inside Neil Salsich's home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Having purchased the home in the early stages of its renovation, Salsich got to provide input on some of the finishes such as the cabinet and floor stain colors and kitchen and bathroom fixtures. He added the white subway tile backsplash with his dad's help.
Jordan Opp
Neil Salsich's kitchen is pictured inside his home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
The primary bedroom is spacious with tons of natural light and has a well-appointed en suite bathroom.
Jordan Opp
A bowl with guitar picks sit inside Neil Salsich's bedroom on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Neil Salsich's office is pictured inside his home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Neil Salsich's guitar is pictured next to an art piece showing his band The Mighty Pines' set list from their show at the Fox Theater in March 2021 inside of his office in his home in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Salsich rents out the third floor, consisting of a bedroom, small living space and a bathroom, to a housemate.
Jordan Opp
The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson
Get the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene from Kevin C. Johnson.