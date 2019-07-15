St. Louis rapper Smino (currently of Chicago) has hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 -- as a guest artist of J. Cole’s new star-stacked album “Revenge of the Dreamers III.”
Smino is featured on the song “1993” with J. Cole, JID, Cozz, Earthgang and Buddy, and on the song “Sacrifices” with J. Cole, Earthgang and Saba.
St. Louis producer ChaseTheMoney produced Sunset featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy.
The album debuted at the top spot with 115,000 in equivalent album units (including sales and streams).
Smino’s most recent album is “Noir.”