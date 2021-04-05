St. Louis' the Isley Brothers release new video, "Friends and Family,' with Snoop Dogg

The Isley Brothers has released the new anthem for cookouts, barbecues and family reunions with its new song "Friends and Family" featuring Ronald Isley and Snoop Dogg, accompanied by a new video as well.

The sunny video is directed by Erik White and features Ronald Isley and his brother Ernie Isley along with their wives Kandy and Tracy, respectively, among many others who pop in for the feelgood, midtempo dance song.

We think the Isley Brothers has a definite hit on its hands, especially judging by the quickly rising numbers on YouTube.

“Friends and Family,” the first new Isley Brothers music since its 2017 collaborative album with Santana, “Power of Peace,” was released after the legendary band’s epic Versuz event with Earth, Wind, and Fire Sunday night, and came as a truly great surprise.

The song is available on all streaming platforms and for downloading.

Both Ronald Isley, Ernie Isley and their families live in the St. Louis area.

