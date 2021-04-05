 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis' the Isley Brothers release new video, "Friends and Family,' with Snoop Dogg
0 comments

St. Louis' the Isley Brothers release new video, "Friends and Family,' with Snoop Dogg

{{featured_button_text}}
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Isley Brothers has released the new anthem for cookouts, barbecues and family reunions with its new song "Friends and Family" featuring Ronald Isley and Snoop Dogg, accompanied by a new video as well.

The sunny video is directed by Erik White and features Ronald Isley and his brother Ernie Isley along with their wives Kandy and Tracy, respectively, among many others who pop in for the feelgood, midtempo dance song.

We think the Isley Brothers has a definite hit on its hands, especially judging by the quickly rising numbers on YouTube.

“Friends and Family,” the first new Isley Brothers music since its 2017 collaborative album with Santana, “Power of Peace,” was released after the legendary band’s epic Versuz event with Earth, Wind, and Fire Sunday night, and came as a truly great surprise.

The song is available on all streaming platforms and for downloading.

Both Ronald Isley, Ernie Isley and their families live in the St. Louis area.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Trailer 1

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports