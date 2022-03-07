St. Louis University discontinues COVID-19 protocols including at Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis University has discontinued its COVID-19 protocols, which includes for concerts at Chaifetz Arena, effective immediately. Attendees at Chaifetz Arena no longer need proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, and they are not obligated to wear a mask.

Still, some concerts or events may require vaccination or negative test or masks, if dictated by the artist or event promoter.

The next show at the arena is Alt-J and Portugal. The Man on March 15.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.