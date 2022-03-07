St. Louis University discontinues COVID-19 protocols including at Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis University has discontinued its COVID-19 protocols, which includes for concerts at Chaifetz Arena, effective immediately. Attendees at Chaifetz Arena no longer need proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, and they are not obligated to wear a mask.
Still, some concerts or events may require vaccination or negative test or masks, if dictated by the artist or event promoter.
The next show at the arena is Alt-J and Portugal. The Man on March 15.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.