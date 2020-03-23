St. Louis' YZthaSinger's 'American Idol' journey ends

Update: St. Louis singer YZthaSinger’s “American Idol” journey ended on Monday night’s episode of the ABC show during which Hollywood Week came to an end.

On the episode, the remaining singers performed solo with a full band for the first time, following Sunday night’s Duets show that kicked off Hollywood Week.

YZthaSinger, a 19-year-old shipping administrator, performed Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me,” probably not the best song choice in showcasing his vocals. He was also saddled with the fact three others contestants choose the song as well. The four singers’ performances of the song were shown in montage form.

At show’s end, the remaining contestants were divided up into three rooms, typical “American Idol” style, and judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan went room to room, telling entire rooms if everyone in it was proceeding to rounds in Hawaii or if the journey was over. YZthaSinger was placed in the second room, which was dismissed.

“American Idol” continues on Sunday on ABC.