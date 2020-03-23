St. Louis' YZthaSinger's 'American Idol' journey ends

Update: St. Louis singer YZthaSinger’s “American Idol” journey ended on Monday night’s episode of the ABC show during which Hollywood Week came to an end.
On the episode, the remaining singers performed solo with a full band for the first time, following Sunday night’s Duets show that kicked off Hollywood Week.
YZthaSinger, a 19-year-old shipping administrator, performed Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me,” probably not the best song choice in showcasing his vocals. He was also saddled with the fact three others contestants choose the song as well. The four singers’ performances of the song were shown in montage form.
At show’s end, the remaining contestants were divided up into three rooms, typical “American Idol” style, and judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan went room to room, telling entire rooms if everyone in it was proceeding to rounds in Hawaii or if the journey was over. YZthaSinger was placed in the second room, which was dismissed.
“American Idol” continues on Sunday on ABC.
Original post: A St. Louis singer YZthaSinger is knee deep in Hollywood Week currently airing on “American Idol.” On Sunday night’s broadcast, the ABC show kicked off its first-ever duets rounds as a part of Hollywood Week. YZtheSinger was paired with a Florida singer named Aliana Jester for their take on Meghan Trainor’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”
Judge Luke Bryan said they looked like a celebrity couple as they walked out, and the chemistry between the two was played up during the packaged clip showing the pair preparing the song.
Jester said they’d been told constantly they come off as a couple because of their chemistry, but she’s already in a relationship. YZthaSinger admitted if she was single he’d pursue her, and he doesn’t want to “step on anyone’s toes.”
The connection was all in the song. After their impressive performance, Bryan told them they practically put on a mini show, and they both progressed to the next round.
The show returns tonight on ABC.