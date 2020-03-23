St. Louis' YZthaSinger winningly debuts on 'American Idol' during Hollywood Week

A St. Louis singer YZthaSinger is knee deep in Hollywood Week currently airing on “American Idol.” On Sunday night’s broadcast, the ABC show kicked off its first-ever duets rounds as a part of Hollywood Week. YZtheSinger was paired with a Florida singer named Aliana Jester for their take on Meghan Trainor’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

Judge Luke Bryan said they looked like a celebrity couple as they walked out, and the chemistry between the two was played up during the packaged clip showing the pair preparing the song.

Jester said they’d been told constantly they come off as a couple because of their chemistry, but she’s already in a relationship. YZthaSinger admitted if she was single he’d pursue her, and he doesn’t want to “step on anyone’s toes.”

The connection was all in the song. After their impressive performance, Bryan told them they practically put on a mini show, and they both progressed to the next round.

The show returns tonight on ABC.

