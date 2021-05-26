St. Vincent heading to the Pageant

St. Vincent is at the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 8 for a stop on her “Daddy’s Home World Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.
An opening act will be announced.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office is not yet reopened.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today