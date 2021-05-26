 Skip to main content
St. Vincent heading to the Pageant
St. Vincent heading to the Pageant

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

 Photo by Zackery Michael

St. Vincent is at the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 8 for a stop on her “Daddy’s Home World Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.

An opening act will be announced.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant box office is not yet reopened.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

