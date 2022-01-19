 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Static-X tour coming to Delmar Hall in 2023

Static-X’s “Rise of the Machine 2023” tour comes to Delmar Hall on April 5, 2023. Also on the bill are Fear Factory, Dope, Twiztid, and Cultus Black.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$35 with a $75 VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet and more available (the VIP package doesn’t include a concert ticket). Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. today at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

