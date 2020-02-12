You are the owner of this article.
Steely Dan to headline Variety's Dinner with the Stars at Stifel Theatre
Steely Dan to headline Variety's Dinner with the Stars at Stifel Theatre

Steely Dan

Steely Dan will headline Variety’s Dinner with the Stars event at 8 p.m. April 25 at Stifel Theatre. Comedian and actor Joe Torry will host.

The evening will also feature a performance by the Variety Children’s Chorus and a celebration of Variety’s 2020 Man and Woman of the year, Lawrence K. Otto and Suzanne Slitherwood.

Tickets are $72 and $137 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. All funds raised go directly to Variety Kids. 

Steely Dan’s Walter Becker died in 2017; Donald Fagen remains.

Dinner is not included with the concert ticket. For dinner information go to varietystl.org/dinner-with-the-stars

