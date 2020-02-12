Steely Dan to headline Variety's Dinner with the Stars at Stifel Theatre

Steely Dan will headline Variety’s Dinner with the Stars event at 8 p.m. April 25 at Stifel Theatre. Comedian and actor Joe Torry will host.

The evening will also feature a performance by the Variety Children’s Chorus and a celebration of Variety’s 2020 Man and Woman of the year, Lawrence K. Otto and Suzanne Slitherwood.

Tickets are $72 and $137 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. All funds raised go directly to Variety Kids.

Steely Dan’s Walter Becker died in 2017; Donald Fagen remains.

Dinner is not included with the concert ticket. For dinner information go to varietystl.org/dinner-with-the-stars.

