Stephen Marley's concert at the Old Rock House moves from April to July

Stephen Marley's April 5 concert at the Old Rock House moves to July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

The move comes in the wake of the changing concert climate in the wake of COVID-19.

