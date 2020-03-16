You are the owner of this article.
Stephen Marley's concert at the Old Rock House moves from April to July
Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley performs during the "Catch A Fire Tour 2015" stop at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Stephen Marley's April 5 concert at the Old Rock House moves to July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

The move comes in the wake of the changing concert climate in the wake of COVID-19.

