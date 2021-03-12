Stephen Marley's concert at the Old Rock House moves to 2022

Latest update: Stephen Marley’s concert at the Old Rock House has been moved to 7 p.m. March 22. The show had been scheduled for different dates in 2020 and 2021.

Tickets for the previous dates will be honored at the new date.

Update: Stephen Marley’s “Acoustic Soul” concert at the Old Rock House has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 23, 2021. Tickets from the April 5 show and the July 15 show will be honored at the new date. The changes come in wake of the current pandemic. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

Original post: Stephen Marley's April 5 concert at the Old Rock House moves to July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

The move comes in the wake of the changing concert climate in the wake of COVID-19.

