Steve Earle's show at Open Highway Music Festival is postponed due to COVID

The Steve Earle concert July 28 at the Old Rock House is postponed as several members of Earle’s touring party have contracted COVID. The show was the kickoff concert for the Open Highway Music Festival.
A rescheduled date for Earle will be announced soon.
The festival continues July 29-30 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Open Highway Music Festival (@openhighwaymusicfestival)
Tags
The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson
Get the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene from Kevin C. Johnson.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today