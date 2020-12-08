Steve Ewing Band, Little Dylan, Looprat, Theresa Payne, Scooter Brown added to Open Air Concert Series

Scooter Brown, Little Dylan, Katarra, Theresa Payne, Cree Rider, Rhoda G, Looprat, Funky Butt Brass Band, Robert Nelson, and Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes are among the new names added to the Open Air Concert Series in January.
Jan, 3, Funky Butt Brass Band
Jan. 8, Katarra
Jan. 9, Robert Nelson
Jan. 10, Internote
Jan. 15, Steve Ewing Band
Jan. 16, Kaleb Kirby Quintet
Jan. 17, Cree Rider with band
Jan. 22, Theresa Payne
Jan. 23, Scooter Brown
Jan. 24, Rhoda G
Jan. 29, Looprat
Jan. 30, Little Dylan
Jan. 31, Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes
Ticket prices range from $10-$20 per show, and there is a food and beverage minimum.
The concerts take place in a heated tent just outside of the Grandel.
Get more information at metrotix.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!