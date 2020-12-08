 Skip to main content
Steve Ewing Band, Little Dylan, Looprat, Theresa Payne, Scooter Brown added to Open Air Concert Series
Scooter Brown

Scooter Brown

 Photo by Ed Rhone

Scooter Brown, Little Dylan, Katarra, Theresa Payne, Cree Rider, Rhoda G, Looprat, Funky Butt Brass Band, Robert Nelson, and Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes are among the new names added to the Open Air Concert Series in January.

Jan, 3, Funky Butt Brass Band

Jan. 8, Katarra

Jan. 9, Robert Nelson

Jan. 10, Internote

Jan. 15, Steve Ewing Band

Jan. 16, Kaleb Kirby Quintet

Jan. 17, Cree Rider with band

Jan. 22, Theresa Payne

Jan. 23, Scooter Brown

Jan. 24, Rhoda G

Jan. 29, Looprat

Jan. 30, Little Dylan

Jan. 31, Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes

Ticket prices range from $10-$20 per show, and there is a food and beverage minimum.

The concerts take place in a heated tent just outside of the Grandel.

Get more information at metrotix.com.

Sports