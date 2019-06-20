The Steve Miller Band/Marty Stuart concert Friday night in Alton is a go. The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and has been moved to the Alton Square Mall. The move was necessary after increased water levels on the Alton riverfront.
The show will take place on the upper parking lot of the mall near the Alby Street entrance.
Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission said in a statement: “It was important to the Amphitheater Commission, our sponsors and the band that the show go on as planned. It is remarkable to see how our community, our leaders and the Steve Miller camp have been working to make this happen.”
All tickets purchased for the concert will be honored at the new location. There are no refunds or exchanges. For VIP and reserved ticket holders, the seating chart will be very similar to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. VIP ticketholders will continue to have VIP parking access as well as VIP tent access.
General Admission ticket holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Show time is at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $48.50-$150. Get more information at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.