Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart tour coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled

Update: This tour has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds are available.

Original post: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are at St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 21. Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Get tickets at livenation.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

In a statement, Miller said: “Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational. This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to con nuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great ar sts and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best."