Steve-O sells out 4 shows at Helium Comedy Club
Steve O

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010, file photo, Steve-O, a cast member in "Jackass 3D," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

Steve-O has sold out his run of shows at Helium Comedy Club this weekend. The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Steve-O is among for "Jackass, among more.

Sports