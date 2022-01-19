 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Vai's concert at the Pageant is postponed until November

 Photo by Larry DiMarzio

Update: Steve Vai's March 13 concert has moved to Nov. 14. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do," says Vai.

Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: Steve Vai is at the Pageant with a show on March 13, 2022 for a date on his “Inviolate Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant currently has protocols in place requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 testing for entry.

KSHE 95 is presenting the show.

