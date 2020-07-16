St. Louis Post-Dispatch pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson hits the virtual air waves tonight at 7 p.m. with guest speakers in a roundtable Q & A session. Join us here for the discussion (you might need to refresh this page then) as Kevin and his guests talk about the future of the music industry in St. Louis.
Roundtable guests include:
- Paige Alyssa, singer/songwriter
- Pat Hagin, The Pageant/Delmar Hall
- Chris Hansen, Kranzberg Arts Foundation
- John Henry, Off Broadway
- Rafe Williams, Comedian
