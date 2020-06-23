Story of the Year reschedules Delmar Hall and Red Flag concerts again as shows move to December

Update: Story of the Year's concerts at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (which has yet to open) have been rescheduled again. The summer shows are moving to December. The Red Flag show celebrating "Page Avenue" is Dec. 3; the Delmar Hall show celebrating "Black Swan" is Dec. 4; and the Delmar Hall show celebrating "Page Avenue" is Dec. 5. Because the shows are sold out, the venues will not be able to practice social distancing, as the capacity of the venues will not be reduced.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are also available.

Original update: Story of the Year's concerts at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (the latter a venue that has yet to open that replaces the now-gone Fubar) are postponed. The scheduling shakeups are in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Story of the Year's May 2 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 11. The show is sold out and features the band performing its “Page Avenue” album in its entirety.

The band’s May 1 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 10. Tickets are available for this show in which the band performs its album “The Black Swan” in its entirety.