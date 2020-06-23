Story of the Year reschedules Delmar Hall and Red Flag concerts again as shows move to December

Update: Story of the Year's concerts at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (which has yet to open) have been rescheduled again. The summer shows are moving to December. The Red Flag show celebrating "Page Avenue" is Dec. 3; the Delmar Hall show celebrating "Black Swan" is Dec. 4; and the Delmar Hall show celebrating "Page Avenue" is Dec. 5. Because the shows are sold out, the venues will not be able to practice social distancing, as the capacity of the venues will not be reduced.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are also available.
Original update: Story of the Year's concerts at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (the latter a venue that has yet to open that replaces the now-gone Fubar) are postponed. The scheduling shakeups are in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Story of the Year's May 2 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 11. The show is sold out and features the band performing its “Page Avenue” album in its entirety.
The band’s May 1 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 10. Tickets are available for this show in which the band performs its album “The Black Swan” in its entirety.
The band’s April 30 concert at Red Flag is now July 9. The band will perform "Page Avenue."
Previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new show dates.
Original post: Story of the Year has added a new concert date to its celebration of its debut album "Page Avenue." The new show will take place Red Flag (the venue rebranding of Fubar) on 8 p.m. April 30.
The album will be performed in its entirety along with select songs from "In the Wake of Determination."
Fivefold and City of Parks are also on the bill.
Tickets are $25. Tickets are at etix.com.
Red Flag's opening date is pending.
Story of the Year is also celebrating "Page Avenue" May 2 at Delmar Hall and "The Black Swan" May 1. Click here for more information.
