Story of the Year reschedules its album celebration concerts at Delmar Hall, Red Flag

Update: St. Louis rock band Story of the Year has rescheduled its album celebration concerts upcoming at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (the latter a venue that has yet to open that replaces the now-gone Fubar). The scheduling shakeups are in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Story of the Year's May 2 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 11. The show is sold out and features the band performing its “Page Avenue” album in its entirety.

The band’s May 1 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 10. Tickets are available for this show in which the band performs its album “The Black Swan” in its entirety.

The band’s April 30 concert at Red Flag is now July 9. The band will perform "Page Avenue."

Previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new show dates.

Original post: Story of the Year has added a new concert date to its celebration of its debut album "Page Avenue." The new show will take place Red Flag (the venue rebranding of Fubar) on 8 p.m. April 30.

The album will be performed in its entirety along with select songs from "In the Wake of Determination."