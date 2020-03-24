Story of the Year reschedules its album celebration concerts at Delmar Hall, Red Flag

Update: St. Louis rock band Story of the Year has rescheduled its album celebration concerts upcoming at Delmar Hall and Red Flag (the latter a venue that has yet to open that replaces the now-gone Fubar). The scheduling shakeups are in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Story of the Year's May 2 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 11. The show is sold out and features the band performing its “Page Avenue” album in its entirety.
The band’s May 1 concert at Delmar Hall moves to July 10. Tickets are available for this show in which the band performs its album “The Black Swan” in its entirety.
The band’s April 30 concert at Red Flag is now July 9. The band will perform "Page Avenue."
Previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new show dates.
This is a huge bum-out for us, but the safety of our fans, venue staff, crew, and our families is the priority right now. And of course, our responsibly to help reduce stress on our hospitals and healthcare system is of the upmost priority as they fight to contain this pandemic. All that said, the celebration and party are not even remotely cancelled—just postponed. And now we’ll have extra time to do all the push ups and salmon ladder excerises we can do to be totally ripped for the shows. Thank you for always being the best fans we could ever asked for!!!! Your love and support has been what has kept us melting faces all these years! Stay safe and use this time to hang with your loved ones and play as much Parchessi and Connect Four as possible!! With Love –Story of the Year
Original post: Story of the Year has added a new concert date to its celebration of its debut album "Page Avenue." The new show will take place Red Flag (the venue rebranding of Fubar) on 8 p.m. April 30.
The album will be performed in its entirety along with select songs from "In the Wake of Determination."
Fivefold and City of Parks are also on the bill.
Tickets are $25. Tickets are at etix.com.
Red Flag's opening date is pending.
Story of the Year is also celebrating "Page Avenue" May 2 at Delmar Hall and "The Black Swan" May 1. Click here for more information.
