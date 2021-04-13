Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones returning to the Pageant

The Pageant’s “Endeavor for Normalcy Series” concerts with An Evening with Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones at 8 p.m. May 14-15.
Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 5 p.m. April 16 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is closed.
Tickets must be purchased in groups of two or four.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
KSHE 95 is welcoming the show.
