Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will open St. Louis Music Park with first look concert

St. Louis act Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will be the inaugural act at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on July 16. The show will be the public's first look at the venue.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
All tickets are $10 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 was was delayed until now.
Get more information on St. Louis Music Park here.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today