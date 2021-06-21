 Skip to main content
Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will open St. Louis Music Park with first look concert
Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will open St. Louis Music Park with first look concert

 Kevin C. Johnson

St. Louis act Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will be the inaugural act at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on July 16. The show will be the public's first look at the venue.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets are $10 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 was was delayed until now.

Get more information on St. Louis Music Park here.

