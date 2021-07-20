 Skip to main content
Street Fighting Band follows up St. Louis Music Park opening with Chesterfield Amphitheater show
Street Fighting Band follows up St. Louis Music Park opening with Chesterfield Amphitheater show

Rolling Stones tribute band performs at the new St. Louis Music Park

The role of Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones is sung by Andy Shadburne of the Street Fighting Band during a concert at the new St. Louis Music Park on Friday, July 16, 2021. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

 Jerry Naunheim Jr.

After softly opening the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights last weekend, Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones is back on stage with a show Sept. 18 at Chesterfield Amphitheater. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is billed as An Evening With.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is being presented by the Pageant.

Click here for more information.

KSHE 95 is presenting the show.

 

