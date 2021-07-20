Street Fighting Band follows up St. Louis Music Park opening with Chesterfield Amphitheater show

After softly opening the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights last weekend, Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones is back on stage with a show Sept. 18 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
The show is billed as An Evening With.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.
The show is being presented by the Pageant.
KSHE 95 is presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
