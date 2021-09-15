Street Fighting Band's Chesterfield Amphitheater show finds a new venue and date

Update: Street Fighting Band's Sept. 18 concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater has moved to the Pageant on Dec. 3, due to unforeseen circumstances. All tickets will be honored at the new date. Click here for more information.

Original post: After softly opening the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights last weekend, Street Fighting Band: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones is back on stage with a show Sept. 18 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is billed as An Evening With.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is being presented by the Pageant.

KSHE 95 is presenting the show.

