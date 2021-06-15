String Cheese Incident plans two nights at the Big Top in Grand Center

String Cheese Incident returns to St. Louis for a pair of concerts on Aug. 26-27.
Show times are at 7 p.m.
-
Nelly releases new video for 'Lil Bit' featuring pals Florida Georgia Line
-
St. Louis bassist Jahmal Nichols scores a win with music for PBS documentary
-
St. Louis native Mike Zito nabs Blues Music Awards for Chuck Berry tribute album
-
Goo Goo Dolls' St. Louis Music Park concert is rescheduled
-
Anthony Hamilton headlining benefit concert for Urban Sprouts at the Sheldon Concert Hall
Tickets are $59.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at metrotix.com.
Old Rock House and Jamo Presents are presenting the show.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today