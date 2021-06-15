 Skip to main content
String Cheese Incident plans two nights at the Big Top in Grand Center
String Cheese Incident plans two nights at the Big Top in Grand Center

String Cheese Incident

String Cheese Incident

 Photo by Scott McCormick

String Cheese Incident returns to St. Louis for a pair of concerts on Aug. 26-27.

Show times are at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $59.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at metrotix.com.

Old Rock House and Jamo Presents are presenting the show.

 

