Struggle Jennings returning to Pop's for 'Angels & Outlaws Tour 2022'

Struggle Jennings

Struggle Jennings

 Photo by Alectra Busey

Struggle Jennings’ “Angels & Outlaws Tour 2022” is at Pop’s with a show at April 8. Also on the bill are Caitlynne Curtis, Brianna Harness, and A Killers Confession.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$30 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

