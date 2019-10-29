Sturgill Simpson brings his “A Good Look’n Tour” to Chaifetz Arena on March 21 with special guest Tyler Childers.
Ticket prices are forthcoming. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering for the Verified Fan presale now through 10 p.m. Nov. 3 https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/sturgillsimpson. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
In a statement, Simpson said: “We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows. For free tickets send a message to Tyler’s Instagram.”
Simpson’s new album is “Sound & Fury.”
Simpson produced Childers’ new album “Country Squire.” Childers is at Stifel Theatre tonight (Oct. 29) and at the Pageant Wednesday (Oct. 30).