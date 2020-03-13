You are the owner of this article.
Sturgill Simpson's postponed Chaifetz Arena show has been rescheduled
Sturgill Simpson's postponed Chaifetz Arena show has been rescheduled

Willie: Life and Songs Of An American Outlaw

Sturgill Simpson performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

Sturgill Simpson’s “A Good Look’n Tour” stop at Chaifetz Arena is back on the schedule. The new date is May 27. The show has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that postponed all concerts at Chaifetz Arena through April 30. The tour also features Tyler Childers.

Ticket-holders of the March 21 date can use those tickets for the new date.

Get more information at chaifetzarena.com.

 

