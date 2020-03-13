Sturgill Simpson's postponed Chaifetz Arena show has been rescheduled

Sturgill Simpson’s “A Good Look’n Tour” stop at Chaifetz Arena is back on the schedule. The new date is May 27. The show has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that postponed all concerts at Chaifetz Arena through April 30. The tour also features Tyler Childers.
Ticket-holders of the March 21 date can use those tickets for the new date.
Get more information at chaifetzarena.com.
Local Events
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
