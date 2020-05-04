Sturgill Simpson tour is canceled at Chaifetz Arena, Millennium Tour is postponed again

Sturgill Simpson’s rescheduled concert at Chaifetz Arena is now canceled, while the rescheduled Millennium Tour with Omarion and Bow Wow is postponed for the second time, also at Chaifetz Arena. Both shows have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Simpson's “A Good Look’n Tour” featuring Tyler Childers was originally set for March 21, then moved to May 27 before being canceled.

A statement from the tour reads: “In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgill Simpson show has been cancelled. Tickets purchased will automatically be refunded from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days. For purchases made in-person at a box office please contact the venue directly.”

The Millennium Tour was originally scheduled for April 24 and then moved to Aug. 8. The show is now postponed again with a new date to be announced. The statement from the Millennium Tour is as follows: