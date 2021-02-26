 Skip to main content
Styx, Dylan Scott announced as headliners of O'Fallon's Heritage & Freedom Fest concerts
Styx, Dylan Scott announced as headliners of O'Fallon's Heritage & Freedom Fest concerts

Styx at Peabody Opera House

Styx performs at Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on Sunday, April 3, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 photo by Jon Gitchoff

Classic rock band Styx will perform on the main stage of O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest on July 4 at Ozzie Smith Sports Park. 

Country singer Dylan Scott will perform July 3 on the main stage.

Opening acts will be announced soon.

The concerts are free.

Due to the need for social distancing, concertgoers may have to sit in areas where they will hear the music but may not be able to see the performers.

The festival takes place July 2-4.

Get more information at heritageandfreedomfest.com.

