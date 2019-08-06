Subscribe for $3 for three months
Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome

Courtesy of the artist

Sublime with Rome is at Pop’s with a show on Oct. 2; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$39 at ticketweb.com and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Tags

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments