Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads coming to new venue the Factory
Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads coming to new venue the Factory

Sublime with Rome

 Courtesy of the artist

“The High and Mighty Tour” with Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads is at the Factory in Chesterfield on Sept. 13. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Hirie is also on the bill.

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.

 

