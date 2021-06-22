Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads coming to new venue the Factory

“The High and Mighty Tour” with Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads is at the Factory in Chesterfield on Sept. 13. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Hirie is also on the bill.
Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Photos: First look inside the Factory, Chesterfield's newest concert venue
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield